



GLEN CARBON – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSofSI) has wrapped up the annual Fall Product Program for 2023. Girls in Southern Illinois crushed it this fall, selling over $525,000 in tasty treats, magazines, and other fun products. Let’s give a shout out to the following girls for being Fall Product Top Sellers for their respective areas:

Alvina Farley from the Alton/Godfrey/Wood River/Roxana Service Unit sold $1,415 in product

Riley Isaak from the Granite City/Madison/Venice Service Unit sold $1,409 in product

Katelynn Norman from the Bethalto Service Unit sold $2,230 in product

Kinsley Godier from the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Service Unit sold $1,293 in product

Allison Malter from the Troy/St. Jacob Service Unit sold $1,234 in product

Layla Basso from the Highland Service Unit sold $1,370 in product

Margeaux Williams from the Collinsville Service Unit sold $701 in product

“Our Girl Scouts continue to amaze me with their entrepreneurial spirit during our product programs,” said Katie Grayling, Director of Product Programs. “The Fall Product Program is a great way for girls to raise funds as they start their new Girl Scout year. I can’t wait to see what adventures they have planned!”

Girl Scout Product Programs help girls gain five valuable life skills – goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics – that will benefit them throughout their lives. And, proceeds from these programs stay local to provide numerous opportunities for girls to explore their interests, become tomorrow’s leaders, and change the world.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves over 6,500 girls and nearly 3,400 adults in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Join Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois today! Adult volunteers and girls in K-12 are welcome. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways, businesses, and individual donors throughout the region.

