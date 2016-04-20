GLEN CARBON - Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI) recently wrapped up its annual Girl Scout Cookie Program. The program was a tremendous success! The following girls were the Top Cookie Sellers for their areas:

Sarah Hill from Godfrey was the Top Cookie Seller for the Alton/Godfrey/Wood River/East Alton/Roxanna area.

Allison Patterson from Belleville was the Top Cookie Seller for the Belleville/Swansea area.

Hope Rosales from Bethalto was the Top Cookie Seller for the Bethalto area.

Carre Webster from Granite City was the Top Cookie Seller for the East St. Louis/Cahokia/Centreville area.

Ella Martinez from Edwardsville was the Top Cookie Seller for the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon area.

Erin Connor from Washington Park was the Top Cookie Seller from the Fairview Heights/Caseyville area.

Molly Lewis from Granite City was the Top Cookie Seller from the Granite City/Madison/Venice area.

Emmah Reppond from Highland was the Top Cookie Seller for the Highland area.

Trinity McQuay from Medora and Claire Meininger from Shipman were the Top Cookie Sellers for the Jersey/Calhoun County area. Trinity and Claire were also Cookie All Stars for each selling over 2016 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies!

Leah Connelly from Troy was the Top Cookie Seller for the Troy/St. Jacob area.

“This year’s Girl Scout Cookie Program was a huge success! I’d like to thank all of our girls, their parents and the fantastic volunteers who contributed to the success of the cookie program,” said Kelly Jansen, Director of Product Program for GSSI. “The dedication and commitment of all those involved allow us to provide girls throughout southern Illinois with a great Girl Scout Leadership Experience.”

The Girl Scout Cookie Program helps girls gain five valuable skills – goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics – that will benefit them throughout life. In addition, proceeds from the cookie program help Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois recruit and train adult volunteers, provide financial assistance so Girl Scouting is available to all girls, improve and maintain camp properties, and develop and deliver extensive program activities for girls.

Girl Scouts and cookies share a rich history. While recipes and box designs have changed over the years, selling cookies remains an important part of today’s Girl Scout program. The activity of selling cookies is directly related to the Girl Scouts’ purpose of helping all girls reach their full potential and helping them become strong, confident and resourceful citizens. All cookie proceeds stay right here in southern Illinois.

Many successful businesswomen today say that got their start selling Girl Scout Cookies. While participating in cookie activities, girls are members of a team working toward a common goal, with each girl striving to do her best. Customers had the opportunity to not only choose from a variety of cookies for themselves, but they could also purchase cookies to benefit GSSI’s Gift of Caring program. GSSI’s Gift of Caring program, called Operation: Sweet Treats, allowed customers to purchase and donate cookies that will be sent to military members serving overseas as well as local military organizations in southern Illinois.

Girl Scouting has inspired more than 50 million girls and women since its founding in 1912. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a high-capacity Girl Scout council serving approximately 13,000 girls and 4,500 adult volunteers in 40 ½ counties in southern Illinois. GSSI is the premier organization providing all girls in southern Illinois a Girl Scout Leadership Experience.

The mission of Girl Scouting states: Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. Girl Scouts is the world's pre-eminent organization dedicated solely to girls - all girls - where, in an accepting and nurturing environment, girls build character and skills for success in the real world. In partnership with committed adults, girls develop qualities that will serve them all their lives - like strong values, social conscience, and conviction about their own potential and self-worth.

Today’s Girl Scouts not only enjoy camping and crafts, but they also explore math and science and learn about diversity, good citizenship, leadership and teamwork. Girl Scouting is the place where girls experience the fun, friendship and power of girls together.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region. Girl Scouts is a Proud Partner of United Way.

For more information, please call Tricia Higgins at 618-242-5079.

