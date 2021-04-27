Girl Scouts Of Southern Illinois Received Heritage Award Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois recently received the 2020 Heritage Recognition Award from the O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce for 100 years of continued service in the area. Girl Scouting started in southern Illinois in 1920 in East St. Louis and has grown to cover the lower 40 counties of the state. Loretta Graham, CEO (left) and Deanna Litzenburg, Board Chair (right) received the award on behalf of Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois. Presenting the award is Cindy Helmkamp (center), President of the O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip