Girl Scouts Of Southern Illinois Received Heritage Award
Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois recently received the 2020 Heritage Recognition Award from the O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce for 100 years of continued service in the area. Girl Scouting started in southern Illinois in 1920 in East St. Louis and has grown to cover the lower 40 counties of the state. Loretta Graham, CEO (left) and Deanna Litzenburg, Board Chair (right) received the award on behalf of Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois. Presenting the award is Cindy Helmkamp (center), President of the O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce.
More like this:
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.