GSSI is pleased to announce that Tammy Brunson of Sumner, Kim King-Wrenn of Carbondale and April D. Stanley of Pinckneyville and have been named December Pearls of the Month.

The Pearl of the Month Award recognizes a Girl Scout volunteer who has delivered service beyond expectations and helped to ensure that the approximately 14,000 Girl Scouts in southern Illinois benefit from a premier Girl Scout Leadership Experience. Nominees must meet several criteria, including completion of all required training for his or her volunteer position as well as providing outstanding service to his or her Service Unit or the Council.

Tammy Brunson of Sumner fills many roles for Girl Scouts in Lawrence County. She serves as Troop Leader for Troops #8716, #8477, #8704 and is an Assistant Leader for Troop # 8705. She is also Service Unit Director, Service Unit Cookie Manager, Delegate Chair and Troop Organizer for the area. In Spring 2012, Lawrence County had the highest percentage of re-registering Girl Scouts in the council, a success that was possible through Tammy’s efforts. Even with high re-registration rate, Tammy was able to recruit an additional 39 girls to join. Thanks to Tammy, Girl Scouting is going strong in Lawerence County. Her peers recognize that she is sincerely a GSSI Pearl for all that she does.

Kim King-Wrenn of Carbondale is Troop Leader for Troop #8174, as well as a GSSI Program Collaborator. She is employed with the Crab Orchard Wildlife Refuge and delivers programming to Girl Scouts on both the local and council level. She planned Scouting for Wildlife, a weekend-long event that hosted innumerable outdoor and wildlife themed activities including high-quality demonstrations from wildlife professionals, service projects, hands-on activities and discussion with graduate students and professors from area universities. Kim is always welcoming girls and families to Girl Scouts and explains the fundamentals of the movement and why it is so important. She is an excellent troop leader who is willing to take on more training or learn new things in order to give her girls an excellent Girl Scout experience. Her peers appreciate that she is very positive and dedicated to sharing her love and respect for the outdoors.

April D. Stanley of Pinckneyville is the Troop Leader for Troops #8318 and #8144, Co-Service Unit Director for Perry County and a mentor for new leaders. She has helped with all of Perry County’s recruitment events and serves as point of contact for parents. April’s Girl Scout troops have been active since 2004. She has introduced the girls to many council events and given them the opportunity to try new things. During the annual Girl Scout Cookie Program, she has personally helped each girl set goals and make plans. With their earnings, the troops have taken many trips and conducted countless community service projects. Her peers consider her one of the best volunteers in Girl Scouting, who finds the time while being a mother of five to make the girls in her troops a priority.

The mission of Girl Scouting states: Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. Girl Scouts is the world's pre-eminent organization dedicated solely to girls - all girls - where, in an accepting and nurturing environment, girls build character and skills for success in the real world. In partnership with committed adults, girls develop qualities that will serve them all their lives - like strong values, social conscience, and conviction about their own potential and self-worth.

Today’s Girl Scouts not only enjoy camping and crafts, but they also explore math and science and learn about diversity, good citizenship, leadership and teamwork. Girl Scouting is the place where girls experience the fun, friendship and power of girls together. Girl Scouting has inspired more than 50 million girls and women since its founding in 1912.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region. Girl Scouts is a Proud Partner of United Way.

For more information, please call Erin Johnson at 618.692.0692 or Jay Strobel at 618.692.0692.

