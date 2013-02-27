GSSI is pleased to announce that Alicia Dixon of Benton has been named the January Pearl of the Month. The Pearl of the Month Award recognizes a Girl Scout volunteer who has delivered service beyond expectations and helped to ensure that the approximately 14,000 Girl Scouts in southern Illinois benefit from a premier Girl Scout Leadership Experience. Nominees must meet several criteria, including completion of all required training for his or her volunteer position as well as providing outstanding service to his or her Service Unit or the Council.

Alicia serves as Troops Leader for Troops #8039 and #8044. She is also Service Unit Director for SU 51/ North Franklin County. This year, she organized a Cookie Rally that 100 girls attended to kick off the Girl Scout Cookie Program. She is always recruiting more Girl Scouts, even though over 230 girls are currently part of the organization in her area. She also goes beyond expectations to make things fun and interesting for volunteers. For example, she shares a recipe that uses Girl Scout Cookies during every volunteer meeting. Her peers consider her a true role model for both girls and adults.

The mission of Girl Scouting states: Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. Girl Scouts is the world's pre-eminent organization dedicated solely to girls - all girls - where, in an accepting and nurturing environment, girls build character and skills for success in the real world. In partnership with committed adults, girls develop qualities that will serve them all their lives - like strong values, social conscience, and conviction about their own potential and self-worth.

Today’s Girl Scouts not only enjoy camping and crafts, but they also explore math and science and learn about diversity, good citizenship, leadership and teamwork. Girl Scouting is the place where girls experience the fun, friendship and power of girls together. Girl Scouting has inspired more than 50 million girls and women since its founding in 1912.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region. Girl Scouts is a Proud Partner of United Way.

For more information, please call Erin Johnson at 618.692.0692 or Jay Strobel at 618.692.0692.

