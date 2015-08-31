Glen Carbon, Illinois – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI) is pleased to announce that Heather Grotecke from Granite City has been named GSSI’s August Pearl of the Month. GSSI’s Pearl of the Month Award recognizes a Girl Scout volunteer who has delivered service beyond expectations and helped to ensure that the approximately 14,000 Girl Scouts in southern Illinois benefit from a premier Girl Scout Leadership Experience. Nominees must meet several criteria, including completion of all required training for his or her volunteer position as well as providing outstanding service to his or her Service Unit or the Council.

Heather leads a troop of Junior Girl Scouts as well as a trop of Senior/Ambassador Girl Scouts. She has involved her Girl Scouts in the Challenge and Change project which is a Girl Scout grant program funded through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Through C&C, the girls built a garden in their community and meet weekly to weed, water, mow and care for the flowers. Since she leads two troops of various ages, Heather uses her older girls to teach and supervise the younger girls. According to Heather, it’s a great learning experience for all girls involved.

“We are pleased to present Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois’ August Pearl of the Month Award to Heather Grotecke,” said Villie M. Appoo, Chief Executive Officer. “Heather well represents our volunteers and how dedicated they are to providing a premier Girl Scout Leadership Experience to our nearly 14,000 girls.”

The mission of Girl Scouting states: Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. Girl Scouts is the world's pre-eminent organization dedicated solely to girls - all girls - where, in an accepting and nurturing environment, girls build character and skills for success in the real world. In partnership with committed adults, girls develop qualities that will serve them all their lives - like strong values, social conscience, and conviction about their own potential and self-worth.

Today’s Girl Scouts not only enjoy camping and crafts, but they also explore math and science and learn about diversity, good citizenship, leadership and teamwork. Girl Scouting is the place where girls experience the fun, friendship and power of girls together. Girl Scouting has inspired more than 50 million girls and women since its founding in 1912.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region. Girl Scouts is a Proud Partner of United Way.

For more information, please call Jay Strobel at 618.692.0692 or email at jstrobel@gsofsi.org.

