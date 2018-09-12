GLEN CARBON – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI) has officially closed its Mt. Vernon shop location and shifted from a brick and mortar approach for merchandising, to a mobile approach with the introduction of the Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois Mobile Shop “Juliette’s Closet.” With the addition of the mobile shop, GSSI plans to increase visibility of the Girl Scouts brand and mission identity, as well as make Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois merchandise more accessible to all volunteers and girls in the 40 counties they serve.

According to TSL Marketing, one of the greatest achievements of the 21st century is the mobilization of business. Companies are decreasing their dependency on stationary environments and are moving to mobile. Marketing and merchandising are no different, and with the mobile shop, anywhere we go, our mission and brand will be visibly present through this new shop.

Coming soon to a Girl Scout event near you, “Juliette’s Closet” is sure to provide Troops and Service Units with the best merchandise in the Midwest. The shop will be fitted with all of your Girl Scout favorites, and rather than group scheduling a delivery of items in limited supply, the mobile shop will bring a diverse array of GSSI and GSUSA merchandise right to your location. Instead of being limited in time and space to a physical shop location, troops can schedule a visit when they need it most.

Juliette’s Closet will be visiting Service Units located at least one hour from the Glen Carbon office on a monthly basis. GSSI will also host a new page on the Shop Section of our website in order for volunteers to see where Juliette’s Closet will be traveling to next, to check availability, and to request Juliette’s Closet for area Service Unit events. Once Juliette’s Closet is fully outfitted and stocked, GSSI will be hitting the road and headed to an event near you!

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI) is a high-capacity Girl Scout council serving approximately 11,300 girls and engaging 4,550 adult volunteers in 40 ½ counties in Southern Illinois. GSSI Mission: Girl Scouts builds girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. The Girl Scouts organization is the world's largest leadership development organization for girls. In partnership with committed adults, girls develop qualities that will serve them all their lives – such as strong values, social conscience, and conviction about their own potential and self-worth. Today’s Girl Scouts not only enjoy camping and crafts; they also explore math and science and learn about diversity, good citizenship, leadership and teamwork. Girl Scouting is the place where girls experience the fun, friendship and power of girls together. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region. Girl Scouts is a Proud Partner of United Way.

