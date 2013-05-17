GSSI is pleased to announce that Tiny Witherby from Sparta has been named the March Pearl of the Month. The Pearl of the Month Award recognizes a Girl Scout volunteer who has delivered service beyond expectations and helped to ensure that the approximately 14,000 Girl Scouts in southern Illinois benefit from a premier Girl Scout Leadership Experience. Nominees must meet several criteria, including completion of all required training for his or her volunteer position as well as providing outstanding service to his or her Service Unit or the Council.

Tina serves as a Troop Leader for Troops #8324 and #8934. She is also a GSSI Delegate, Service Unit Registrar and Events Coordinator for her area. She takes on these roles and responsibilities because she loves Girl Scouting and the positive influence it has on girls, the community, the nation and the world.

Tina works hard to ensure that all the girls in her Service Unit have a fun, unique experience in Girl Scouts. She organizes monthly events that are extremely well attended, including a flag retiring ceremony, a sockhop dance, an international food fair, an extreme sports sleepover and a holiday lights parade.

Dedicated Girl Scout volunteers are inspiring girls throughout southern Illinois to have courage, confidence and character to make the world a better place. See the Pearl of the Month form on the following page to nominate an excellent Girl Scout volunteer from your area!

The mission of Girl Scouting states: Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. Girl Scouts is the world's pre-eminent organization dedicated solely to girls - all girls - where, in an accepting and nurturing environment, girls build character and skills for success in the real world. In partnership with committed adults, girls develop qualities that will serve them all their lives - like strong values, social conscience, and conviction about their own potential and self-worth.

Today’s Girl Scouts not only enjoy camping and crafts, but they also explore math and science and learn about diversity, good citizenship, leadership and teamwork. Girl Scouting is the place where girls experience the fun, friendship and power of girls together. Girl Scouting has inspired more than 50 million girls and women since its founding in 1912.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region. Girl Scouts is a Proud Partner of United Way.

For more information, please call Erin Johnson at 618.692.0692 or Jay Strobel at 618.692.0692.



