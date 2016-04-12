Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois names Outstanding Graduating Girl Scouts, other awardees
Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois names Outstanding Graduating Girl Scouts
Three girls from O’Fallon, Granite City and Waterloo earn College Scholarships
Glen Carbon, Illinois – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI) is pleased to announce that Alexandra Lloyd from O’Fallon, Illinois; Bailee Warsing from Granite City, Illinois and Katie Albert from Waterloo, Illinois have been selected as its 2016 Outstanding Graduating Girl Scout Scholarship winners. The girls were recognized April 9 at GSSI’s annual All That Glitters Ceremony held at the Holiday Inn in Mt. Vernon, Illinois. In addition to earning this prestigious award, Alexandra and Bailee each received a $500 scholarship and Katie received a $1,000 scholarship for the college or university she will attend this fall.
Alexandra Lloyd from O’Fallon: Alexandra is a Girl Scout Ambassador who received her Girl Scout Gold Award in 2015. She is also a Trifecta recipient. Alex states that the Girl Scout program has empowered her to try new things and helped prepare her to make a difference as an adult. Alex is currently a senior at O’Fallon g\Township High School and plants to attend the University of Notre Dame in the fall.
“Growing up as a Girl Scout, I have always known that girls are strong and powerful. My leaders always challenged me to try new things, and having the opportunity to grow and learn in a community of supportive women and girls helped me to become more confident and adventurous,” said Alex.
Bailee Warsing from Granite City: Bailee is a Girl Scout Ambassador who is also a Girl Scout Gold Award and Trifecta recipient. She states that through Girl Scouting she has gained the communication and leadership skills necessary to become a community member that makes a difference in the lives of others. Bailee is currently a senior at Granite City High School and plans to attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in the fall.
“During my eleven years in Girl Scouting, I have been able to participate in so many activities I wouldn’t have otherwise had the opportunity to. I have become a leader. It is the most influential activity I have participated in,” said Bailee.
Katie Albert from Waterloo: Katie is a Girl Scout Ambassador who is also a Girl Scout Gold Award and Trifecta recipient. Katie states that the most memorable part of her Girl Scout career cannot possibly be limited to one event; it is the cumulative experience of thirteen years. Katie is currently a senior at Waterloo High School and plans to attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in the fall.
“The best thing I could tell others about Girl Scouts is that it is not about the badge, the pin or the award. It is about the program and all that it represents. It is a door to opportunity. All you have to do is walk through that door and discover all it has to offer,” said Katie.
“We are so pleased to honor Alexandra, Bailee and Katie with our Outstanding Graduating Girl Scouts Scholarship,” said Villie M. Appoo, GSSI Chief Executive Officer. “All three of these exceptional young women are shining stars. They have done amazing things in their Girl Scout adventures – from giving back to their communities to traveling the world. They are great examples of Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois’ mission of Building Leaders for America,” Appoo added.
Other award winners from the All That Glitters award ceremony go as follows:
Belleville: Nicole Laflen, Juliette Girl Scout
Breese: Katelyn Elias, Troop #8438
Elaina Johnson, Troop #8438
Emily Ripperda, Troop #8438
Carlyle: Bethany Carrillon, Juliette Girl Scout
DuQuoin: Carlie Daffron, Troop #8129
Edwardsville: Maddie Farrar, Troop #433
Alexa Keiser, Troop #433
Kathleen McCracken, Troop #362
Eliza Pauk, Troop #433
Effingham: Sophia Ballard, Troop #2073
Granite City: Bailee Warsing, Troop #263
Highland: Jessica Drewer, Troop #653
Alexis Workes, Troop #17
Mt. Vernon: Emily Hocking, Troop #8603
Danielle Patton, Troop #8603
O’Fallon: Kira Mantz, Troop #200
Sarah Pavlisin, Troop #915
Red Bud: Heather Junge, Troop #8309
Megan Thompson, Troop #8303
Shiloh: Sarozjani Hunter, Troop #345
Swansea: Allison LaSalvia, Troop #248
Troy: Adrienna Ridgeway, Troop #263
Marlaina Snow, Troop #471
Waterloo: Haley Gregson, Troop #387
Angela Stratman, Troop #387
The Girl Scout Silver Award, the highest award a Girl Scout Cadette can earn, is symbolic of accomplishments in Girl Scouting and community activities as a girl becomes her best self and builds the world around her. The Girl Scout Silver Award project benefits a girl’s community and can be earned as an individual or as part of a group. This year’s Girl Scout Silver Award recipients include:
Belleville: Amanda Aaron, Bailey Burman and Megan Huller
Benton: Gwendolyn Emrich
Bluford: Kadi Petersen
Bonnie: Grace Seidel
Centralia: Lakeisha Barczewski and Madaline Ruez
Charleston: Mikayla Kuznicki
Chester: Hannah Miller and Hannah Wilson
Columbia: Mia Boyer-Edwards, Shelby Crook, Alyssa Elie, Cailyn Haubein and Loren Koenigstein
Coulterville: Rachel Hall
Dow: Alaina Herman
Edwardsville: Isabella Doyle, Makenzie Keiser, Emily Kloostra, Lauren McGarr, Allison Paur, Emily Paur, Kylie Schumacher and Gwendolyn Thomas
Ellis Grove: Jessica Penford
Glen Carbon: Lindsay Ahlers, Jacquelin Anderson, Briann Beyer, Tessa Bunselmeyer, Dakotah Charleston, Abreya Deckard, Justine Dioneda, Erin Dowdy, Hannah Garde, Alanna Kaminsky, Makenzi Keller, Beth Anne Mislan, Nadia Msakni, Connie Reynolds, Autumn Scott, Carli Scott, Lena Tennant and Marcia Williams
Godfrey: Nina Grant
Granite City: Kaylee Barlow, Bree Brock, Katie Reagan and Sierra Smallie
Hoyleton: Elizabeth Bierman
Jerseyville: Abigail Womack
Marine: Samantha Maddox, Holly Plantz and Samantha Tipton
Marissa: Megan Buss, Cassie Campbell and Hailey Krause
Mascoutah: Ashley Szabo
Mattoon: Alyssa Deremiah, Maggie Plush, Hannah Retzer and Katherine Shamdin
Mt. Vernon: Emi’Jha Butler, Brianna McGehee, Brittany McGehee and Zoe Merriman
New Baden: Kristina Hilmes and Alison Smith
O’Fallon: Allison Brantley, Mary Buchanan, Alexa Huller, Elana Melzer, Alicia Reed, Lauren Reis and Jackie Simpson
Paris: Rachel Fiscus, Sarah Fiscus, Mary Floyd, Kadrianne Henry and Linden Hess
Round Lake: Katherine Freimuth
St. Jacob: Denise D’Antonio and Lane Sedlacek
Staunton: Rowan Dothager
Swansea: Elizabeth Tapen
Troy: Natalie Blaies, Katherine Jones and Kassandra King
Waterloo: Lace Brandenburg, Mara Dalman, Elise Dodel, Emma Kramer, Emily Roth and Hailey Runyon
The Girl Scout Trifecta Award recognizes GSSI Girl Scouts who have earned the Girl Scout Bronze Award, Girl Scout Silver Award and the Girl Scout Gold Award. Following are the 2016 GSSI Trifecta Award recipients:
GSSI is the premier organization providing all girls in southern Illinois a premier Girl Scout Leadership Experience. GSSI’s mission is to build girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place.
Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region. Girl Scouts is a Proud Partner of United Way. For more information, please call Tricia Higgins at (618) 242-5079 or Jay Strobel at (618) 692-0692.
