Three girls from O’Fallon, Waterloo and Chester earn College Scholarships

GLEN CARBON – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI) is pleased to announce that Lainey Brown from O’Fallon, Illinois, Megan Kraus from Waterloo, Illinois and Deanna Hohgrefe from Chester, Illinois have been selected as its 2015 Outstanding Graduating Girl Scout Scholarship winners. The girls were recognized March 28 at GSSI’s annual All That Glitters Ceremony held Rend Lake Resort in Whittington, Illinois. In addition to earning this prestigious award, Lainey and Megan each received a $500 scholarship and Deanna received a $1,000 scholarship for the college or university she will attend this fall.

Lainey Brown from O’Fallon: Lainey a member of Troop #915 and has been a Girl Scout for over 9 years. She earned the Girl Scout Gold Award this year by working with a local nursing home where she planned events and created sensory boards for patients with Alzheimer’s. Lainey attends O’Fallon Township High School and plans to attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville upon graduation.

“The greatest things I’ve gained through Girl Scouts are confidence, leadership and family,” said Lainey. “I learned that taking charge of yourself and what you care about can turn out to be amazing.”

Megan Kraus from Waterloo: Megan is from Troop #32 and has been a Girl Scout for 13 years. She earned the Girl Scout Gold Award this year by incorporating art into various service projects at her school and church. As part of her Girl Scout community service, she also volunteers at day camp and plans to come back to camp as a unit leader upon graduation. Megan attends Waterloo High School and plans to pursue a degree in Spanish at Truman State University.

“At the end of the day, I am glad I’ve been involved with Girl Scouts for the past 13 years rather than soccer or skating,” said Megan. “When training, athletes only focus on their sport; in Girl Scouts, I have been able to learn a variety of things and build up so many dreams that I otherwise never would have known I had.”

Deanna Hohgrefe from Chester: Deanna is from Troop #8239 and has been a Girl Scout for 12 years. She has earned her Girl Scout Silver Award and Girl Scout Bronze Award. Deanna also went on a Girl Scout destination travel experience to Germany and serves as a council delegate for her Service Unit. She currently attends Chester High School and plans to attend Concordia University in Wisconsin.

“I would tell someone thinking about putting their daughter into Girl Scouts that the skills I have learned from being a Girl Scout have made me the person I am today,” said Deanna. “I am so grateful that I have been able to do all of the many things I have gotten to do – from ice skating and skiing to traveling around the world.”

“We are so pleased to honor Lainey, Megan and Deanna with our Outstanding Graduating Girl Scouts Scholarship,” said Villie M. Appoo, GSSI Chief Executive Officer. “All three of these exceptional young women have done amazing things in their Girl Scout journey and have been very active in providing community service to people in their communities. They are great examples of Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois’ mission of Building Leaders for America,” Appoo added.

GSSI is the premier organization providing all girls in southern Illinois a premier Girl Scout Leadership Experience. GSSI’s mission is to build girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region. Girl Scouts is a Proud Partner of United Way. For more information, please call Tricia Higgins at (618) 242-5079 or Jay Strobel at (618) 692-0692.

