Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois Kicks Off United Way Campaign

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois' staff celebrated their United Way Staff Campaign Kickoff on Oct. 16. This year, their Girl Scout Robotics team, the Robotic Gems of Washington Park, are being featured in United Way of Greater St. Louis' annual fundraising campaign. GSSI is supported by several United Ways throughout its 40 ½ county jurisdiction.