GLEN CARBON – On January 20, Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois will kick off the 2024 Girl Scout Cookie season! Girl Scouts throughout the area will hold cookie booths, visit customers door-to-door, and sell to friends and family online as they unbox their futures as young female entrepreneurs through the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls.

During this highly anticipated time of the year, girls flex their entrepreneurial muscles and acquire five important life skills – goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics. All proceeds from cookie sales stay local to power Girl Scouts’ amazing experiences year-round.

This year’s Girl Scout Cookie Program theme, Unbox the Future, aims to remove social barriers that often keep girls boxed in. When bold, goal-getting Girl Scouts sell a package of cookies, they’re doing much more than what’s seen at face value. Every box of cookies sold provides invaluable experiences for Girl Scouts such as service projects, troop travel, STEM programs, and summer camp.

“We’re thrilled that Girl Scout Cookie season is here,” said Katie Grayling, Director of Product Programs for Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois. “We appreciate the public’s support year after year. Every time someone purchases a box of Girl Scout Cookies, they empower girls to unbox a goal-getting future.”

Booths will start to pop up throughout the region this weekend; you can find one near you by visiting gsofsi.org/findcookies. While picking up some cookies for yourself, you can also purchase a box or two to donate to our Gift of Caring program. All cookies purchased through Gift of Caring will be donated to H.E.R.O.E.S. Care, an organization that supports our military families.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves over 6,500 girls and engages nearly 3,400 adults in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by United Ways, businesses, and individual donors throughout the region.

