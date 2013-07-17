Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI) is hosting “Big Kids’ Day at Camp” on August 10 to celebrate the 60th Anniversary of Camp Cedar Point in Makanda.

Located on 250 acres in Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge, Camp Cedar Point was founded in 1953 under the direction of longtime Girl Scout volunteer Mabel “Sunny” Webb of Benton. Webb started her Girl Scout career as a troop leader of Benton’s first Girl Scout Troop, which formed in 1930. She went on to serve in a variety of volunteer positions, as well as director at early legacy councils that eventually became Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois. Through the efforts of Webb and other dedicated volunteers and supporters, the camp developed into a superb outdoor retreat on Little Grassy Lake, featuring winterized lodges, tent and hogan camp sites, a lakefront pier and a central dining room, named Sunny Hall in Webb’s honor.

Each year, hundreds of Girl Scouts converge on the area for resident camp – which now includes modern activities such as forensic science studies and geocaching along with camp traditions like archery and swimming. Though the programs have evolved to meet each generation of girls’ interests and needs, for six decades Camp Cedar Point has been a special place where girls could explore their horizons, meet lifelong friends, celebrate nature and build courage, confidence and character.

In honor of this rich history, GSSI is inviting all past campers, as well as the community to join them at the all-ages, “Big Kids at Camp” event on August 10. The camp opens at 11 a.m., with favorite camp activities such as archery, swimming and canoeing running until 6 p.m. Then, a unique adults-only evening is planned from 6-9 p.m., which will include a Camp Cedar Point presentation, wine tasting and heavy appetizers, plus social time for old and new friends. Proceeds from the event will help maintain Camp Cedar Point, as well as provide financial assistance for campers in need. In 2012, GSSI provided over $10,000 in camperships to ensure that every Girl Scout had the opportunity to experience resident camp.

The cost to attend Big Kids’ Day at Camp is:

$15 – Daytime Pass (includes lunch)

$25 – Evening Pass (includes wine tasting and heavy appetizers)

$35 – All Day Pass (save $5)

$10 – Kids’ All Day Pass (for ages 16 and younger, includes lunch and sack dinner)

Event sponsorship opportunities are available, starting at $100. GSSI is also seeking donations for a silent auction. To learn more, please contact Emily Kimmey, Director of Development, at 800.345.6858 or e-mail ekimmey@gsofsi.org.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a high-capacity Girl Scout council serving nearly 14,000 girls and almost 5,000 adult volunteers in 40 ½ counties in southern Illinois. Girl Scouting has inspired more than 50 million girls and women since its founding in 1912. Today, Girl Scouts of the U.S.A. is the largest voluntary organization for girls in the world. Its sole focus is to meet the needs of all girls (ages 5-17) from diverse racial, ethnic and socioeconomic backgrounds. Today’s Girl Scouts not only enjoy camping and crafts, but they also explore math and science and learn about diversity, good citizenship, leadership and teamwork. Girl Scouting is the place where girls experience the fun, friendship and power of girls together.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region. Girl Scouts is a Proud Partner of United Way. For more information, contact Erin Johnson at 618.692.0692.

The Girl Scout Mission: Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence,

and character who make the world a better place.

Check us out at: www.gsofsi.org

