GLEN CARBON – Calling all pumpkins, ghosts, and witches. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois invites Halloween-loving families to join us for a Spooktacular Drive-In Movie in Edwardsville Friday, October 23. Enjoy a night under the stars watching Hotel Transylvania, winner of the Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature Film in 2013. Adam Sandler is the voice of Dracula and Selena Gomez is his teenage daughter. The movie will play in the parking lot of the Metro Community Church, 3551 Ridgeview Road, starting at 7 p.m. A big screen will be set up with sound directed to your FM car radio.

“Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois has a long history of hosting fantastic Halloween celebrations at Camp Torqua and we wanted the tradition to continue this year,” says Loretta Graham, CEO. “I was thrilled to hear about this event and invite everyone to come to have fun with us.”

Safety will be maintained by asking drivers to park every two to three spaces. The event is for families in their own vehicles. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois does not allow carpooling of participants that do not live together at this time. The parking lot will open at 6:00 p.m. with spots filled on a first-come-first-served basis. Bring lawn chairs or a blanket if you would like to sit outside your car.

Halloween games take place before the movie starting at 6:30. Make sure to wear your costume for the costume contest. Children will receive a goodie bag filled with treats, glow sticks, a child Halloween face mask, A Drive-In Movie Fun patch, temporary tattoos, and other Halloween surprises. Families are welcome to bring their own movie snacks.

The cost of the event is $28 per vehicle and that includes one adult and one child. Each additional child in the vehicle is $15 and each additional adult is $13. The additional fees cover the cost of goodie bags and party supplies. To register go to gsofsi.doubleknot.com, click on the calendar then October 23. The deadline to register is Monday, October 19, at 11 p.m.

\Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves approximately 9,000 girls and engages 3,500 adult volunteers in 40.5counties in Southern Illinois. Join Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois today! Adult volunteers and girls in K-12 are welcome. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways, businesses, and individual donors throughout the region.

