Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois Hosts Cookie College

Girl Scouts from across southern Illinois built business and financial skills at the Cookie College Program sponsored by Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI) on Jan. 12 at Lewis & Clark Community College's N.O. Nelson Campus in Edwardsville. Over 160 girls learned how to boost their cookie sales, as well as how to use skills they learn during the Girl Scout Cookie Program to reach current and future goals. Girl Scouts in southern Illinois will take orders until Feb. 2. Following cookie delivery in early March, Girl Scouts will also host cookie booths at local establishments on March 15-17, March 22-24, April 5-7 and April 12-14. To learn more about GSSI or to find Girl Scout Cookies in your area, visit www.gsofsi.org