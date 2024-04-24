

GLEN CARBON – This summer, girls can be fun, free, and fearless – all in a supportive space that’s full of friends! Whether it’s for a day or a week, Girl Scout Camp is just the place to let loose, live it up, and laugh out loud! Not a Girl Scout? No problem! Sign up now with an extended membership and start your Girl Scout adventure at camp!

From exploring STEM, to having hands-on encounters with a variety of animals, to living out her musical dreams in her pop star era – girls are sure to have a summer to remember at Girl Scout Camp. While day and overnight camps carry different themes, rest assured that traditional camp activities are an important part of summer camp as well.

Article continues after sponsor message

To see what Girl Scout Camp opportunities are available this summer – and to sign up – please visit gsofsi.org/summercamp. Be sure to act fast; deadlines are fast approaching! Financial assistance and grant funds are available.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves over 6,500 girls and engages nearly 3,400 adults in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by United Ways, businesses and individual donors throughout the region.

More like this: