Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois' honoring area veterans during a ceremony at the St. Louis Science Center
November 11, 2014 5:05 PM
Alana Brooks, Girl Scouts of GSSI, and Hannah Barnes, Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois poses with 95 year-old Pearl G. Kramer who was a WAVE Specialist in WW II during a ceremony at the St. Louis Science Center. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois attended the ceremony to honor veterans on Veterans Day.
