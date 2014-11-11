Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois' honoring area veterans during a ceremony at the St. Louis Science Center Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Alana Brooks, Girl Scouts of GSSI, and Hannah Barnes, Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois poses with 95 year-old Pearl G. Kramer who was a WAVE Specialist in WW II during a ceremony at the St. Louis Science Center. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois attended the ceremony to honor veterans on Veterans Day. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip