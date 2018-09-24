GLEN CARBON – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSofSI) will kick off its 2018 Nut, Candy and Magazine Product Program on Sept. 27, with girls taking orders in person until Oct. 22 and online sales ending on Nov. 8. GSofSI’s Nut, Candy and Magazine Product Program helps girls raise funds for troop activities, as well as gives them hands-on experience with five skills linked to leadership and financial literacy: goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics.

“Girl Scout Product Programs help troops engage in fun and empowering experiences,” said Kristen Gibbs, GSofSI Director of Product Program. “Community support helps girls participate in meaningful life experiences such as taking trips, going camping, learning STEM skills, and engaging in community service projects. Most importantly, girls really do take the lead. From setting goals, to building hands-on business skills, to managing money and then making a budget for troop funds – girls are learning skills that are linked to a lifetime of leadership and success.”

Article continues after sponsor message

During the Nut, Candy and Magazine Product Program, girls offer customers gourmet candy, nuts and snack mixes, candles, tumblers, as well as subscriptions to popular magazines. These items make great gifts and are delivered in time for the holiday season. New products available this year include collectible candles and tins, TERVIS tumblers, buffalo pretzel mix and almond butter cups.

All proceeds raised during the GSofSI Nut, Candy and Magazine Product Program stay within Southern Illinois to benefit area girls through leadership-building programs, volunteer training, camp maintenance and financial assistance. To find a participating Girl Scout in your area, please call 800.348.6858 or e-mail customercare@gsofsi.org. You can also use GSofSI’s online Fall Product Finder located at http://bit.ly/GSofSINCM.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI) is a high-capacity Girl Scout council serving approximately 11,300 girls and engaging 4,550 adult volunteers in 40 ½ counties in Southern Illinois. GSSI Mission: Girl Scouts builds girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. The Girl Scouts organization is the world's largest leadership development organization for girls. In partnership with committed adults, girls develop qualities that will serve them all their lives – such as strong values, social conscience, and conviction about their own potential and self-worth. Today’s Girl Scouts not only enjoy camping and crafts; they also explore math and science and learn about diversity, good citizenship, leadership and teamwork. Girl Scouting is the place where girls experience the fun, friendship and power of girls together. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region. Girl Scouts is a Proud Partner of United Way. ­­

More like this: