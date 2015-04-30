Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois donates cookies to deployed military Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. During the recent Girl Scout Cookie Program, Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI ) partnered with the Mission of Moms organization. Customers had the option to purchase cookies through the Gift of Caring program, and those cookies would be donated to military members serving overseas as well as local military organizations in our area. The attached photo shows several US soldiers receiving some of the donated cookies. Please consider this photo for your publication. The photo can be accompanied by the cutline below: Article continues after sponsor message "Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI) partnered with the Mission of Moms organization for their Gift of Caring program during this year's Girl Scout Cookie Program. Through this partnership, Girl Scout Cookies that were purchased through the Gift of Caring program were sent to military members serving overseas as well as local military organizations. Shown are several US soldiers who were happy to receive the delicious treats from home. GSSI thanks our soldiers for their service to our country." More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip