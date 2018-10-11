Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois celebrates International Day of the Girl with 106 years of girl empowerment
October 11, 2018 12:48 PM
Let's celebrate International Day of the Girl. Here are some fun facts about our 106 year old organization: Girl Scouts. Thank you Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois for empowering 11,300 Girls every day and Girl Scouts of the U.S.A. empowering 1.8 million Girls every day! www.gsofsi.org
- Girl Scouts is the BEST girl leadership experience in the world, period.
- Only Girl Scouts brings the time-tested methods and research-backed programs that speak to the strengths of girl leadership development.
- What’s behind our success? The Girl Scout Leadership Experience, a one-of-a-kind, proven leadership development program that pairs girls with strong, caring female role models and mentors who prepare them to take the lead from age 5 to 18 and into adulthood.
- We are the organization creating—through our skill-building Girl Scout Leadership Experience—the female leadership pipeline. The go-getters, innovators, risk-takers, and leaders of tomorrow.
- No one does this better than us. Compared to women who weren’t Girl Scouts in their youth, Girl Scout alumnae soar in life. For example, they:
- Have more successful careers
- Enjoy higher household and personal income
- Are more active as mentors and community volunteers
- Vote more regularly
- Are better educated
- Offering hands-on, girl-led, girl-centered learning in STEM, the outdoors, and entrepreneurship, and abundant opportunities to develop invaluable life skills, Girl Scouts helps all girls take the lead early and often. And we’re backed by more than 100 years of experience and expertise in the field.
- Only Girl Scouts offers girls a one-of-a-kind opportunity to engage in leadership at the highest levels while addressing an issue they feel passionately about—this opportunity is the Girl Scout Gold Award, the most prestigious award in the world for girls.
- Girl Scout Gold Award recipients rate their general success significantly higher than their peers and report greater success in reaching their goals in many areas, including:
- Higher education and careers
- Life skills
- Community involvement
- The Girl Scout effect is proven: in the U.S., 90 percent of female astronauts, 80 percent of female tech leaders, 75 percent of current senators, and 50 percent of female business owners are Girl Scout alumnae!
