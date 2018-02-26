EDWARDSVILLE - On February 22nd of each year, World Thinking Day has been celebrated around the globe since 1926.

World Thinking Day is a day for Girl Scouts and Girl Guides from 146 different countries to celebrate being part of the global sisterhood that is Girl Scouts and Girl Guiding.

On Saturday, February 24th Girl Scouts from Service Unit 101 of Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois held their 4th annual World Thinking Day Celebration at the Hartford Community Center. There were over 140 Girl Scouts in attendance ranging in age from Kindergarteners to Seniors in High School and featured thirteen different troops presenting what they learned about 15 different countries.

The event started with a parade of countries where representatives from each troop shared their country’s flag and a fun fact or two they learned about their chosen country. After the parade of countries the girls had the opportunity to visit each country and get their passport stamped, sample a dish from the country and receive a SWAP as a special reminder of their day.

Girls learned that Russia spans 11 different times zones, Japan consists of over 6,000 islands and that the national animal in Scotland is the unicorn. They also had the opportunity to sample Bolludagur Buns from Iceland, Apple Cake from Russia, Romazava from Madagascar and Tea and Biscuits from England just to name a few.

Service Unit 101 is a volunteer division of Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serving approximately 300 girls in Alton, Godfrey, Wood River, East Alton, Roxana, South Roxana and Hartford. For further information on Girl Scouting in our Service Unit you can contact us at girlscoutserviceunit101@gmail.com or visit the council website at gsofsi.org.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI) is a high-capacity Girl Scout council serving approximately 11,300 girls and engaging 4,550 adult volunteers in 40½ counties in Southern Illinois. GSSI Mission: Girl Scouts builds girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. The Girl Scouts organization is the world's largest leadership development organization for girls. In partnership with committed adults, girls develop qualities that will serve them all their lives – such as strong values, social conscience, and conviction about their own potential and self-worth. Today’s Girl Scouts not only enjoy camping and crafts; they also explore math and science and learn about diversity, good citizenship, leadership and teamwork. Girl Scouting is the place where girls experience the fun, friendship and power of girls together. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region. Girl Scouts is a Proud Partner of United Way.

