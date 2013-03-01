Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois and Girl Member meet with GSUSA CEO and Congresswomen at Women in Leadership Breakfast in Washington D.C
March 1, 2013 9:39 AM
Listen to the story
Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois Chief Executive Officer Villie M. Appoo and Girl Scout Alumna Breona Hawkins with GSUSA CEO Anna Maria Chavez at Women's Leadership Breakfast in Washington D.C. While there, Appoo and Hawkins met several Congresswomen and saw the launch of the Girl Scouts 100th Anniversary Commemorative Coin.
