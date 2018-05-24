GLEN CARBON – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI) held its 29th Annual Girl Scout Golf Classic at Sunset Hills Country Club on Monday, May 21. This year’s Golf Classic raised $24,000.

“Many thanks to all of you for your generous gift of time and contribution to The Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois,” said GSSI CEO, Loretta Graham. “As a result of your dedication the Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois will continue to build girls of courage, confidence, and character. Once again, thanks for your generous support. We are exceedingly grateful.”

Article continues after sponsor message

During the past 29 years, the Girl Scout Golf Classic has raised more than $875,000 to support girl program development, financial assistance, and to maintain and improve Girl Scout camps for 11,300 girls and 4,500 adult volunteers in the 40.5 counties we serve in Southern Illinois.

To see photos from this year’s Girl Scout Golf Classic or for a complete list of our tournament sponsors, donors, and supporters, please visit our website at: http://www.gsofsi.org/en/give/golf-tournament.html .

GSSI Mission: Girl Scouts builds girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. The Girl Scouts organization is the world's largest leadership development organization for girls. In partnership with committed adults, girls develop qualities that will serve them all their lives – such as strong values, social conscience, and conviction about their own potential and self-worth. Today’s Girl Scouts not only enjoy camping and crafts; they also explore math and science and learn about diversity, good citizenship, leadership and teamwork. Girl Scouting is the place where girls experience the fun, friendship and power of girls together. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region. Girl Scouts is a Proud Partner of United Way.

More like this:

Related Video: