Girl Scouts Of Southern Illinois 2021 Camp Season Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GLEN CARBON – Camping…It’s a Girl Scout tradition! Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is excited to offer 14 Resident Camp Sessions and 12 Day Camps throughout our council this summer. Girl Scout Camp gives girls the opportunity to try new adventures, build skills, make new friends, and enjoy the great outdoors. Not a Girl Scout? No problem! Girls can join Girl Scouts now through an extended membership so they can enjoy camping this summer and transition right into their troop experience in the fall. It’s the perfect time to join! Financial assistance is available for those who qualify. For more information about joining Girl Scouts or signing up for camp, or for full descriptions of any of our camps, visit our website at www.gsofsi.org. Adult volunteers are welcome at Day Camp, and some camps offer reduced fees for children of volunteers. Please contact customercare@gsofsi.org and note the camp you’re interested in attending to learn more. 2021 Resident Camp Sessions (grade levels are Fall 2021) DuBois Center – DuBois, IL Unicorns and Narwhals Avoid another mundane summer and spend it living like these mystical horned creatures. Grades 2-5 June 13-16 (registration deadline: May 24) $365 Tail Talk Experience everything about horses from head to tail and enjoy riding once a day (weather permitting). Grades 4-12 June 13-18 (registration deadline: May 24) $540 Camp Ondessonk – Ozark, IL Girls Week This rustic high adventure camp will have everything from horses to riflery to kayaking – and so much more! Grades 4-12 June 27 – July 3 (registration deadline: May 30) $550 CIT I and CIT II Explore the pathway to camp leadership. Grades 9-12 June 27 – July 3 (registration deadline: May 31) $550 Shawnee Adventures Horseback riding, paddling, and rock climbing are part of this ultimate adventure. Grades 6-12 July 11-15 (registration deadline: June 21) $560 Touch of Nature Environmental Center – Makanda, IL Oh the Places We’ll Go! Try new things on land, water, and forest along with all the fun traditional camp activities. Grades 2-3 July 21-24 (registration deadline: June 21) $315 Camp’s Got Talent Explore our camp activities and maybe get the Golden Buzzer – winning a spot at our campfire line-up! Grades 4-5 July 21-24 (registration deadline: June 21) $315 Going Green Live in a solar cabin while learning about sustainability and having fun in the great outdoors. Grades 6-12 July 21-24 (registration deadline: June 21) $315 CIT I and CIT II Explore the pathway to camp leadership. Grades 9-12 July 21-24 OR July 25-28 (registration deadline: June 21) $315 Enchanted Forest Join us for a magical time full of unicorns, mermaids, and enchanted forests. Grades 2-3 July 25-28 (registration deadline: June 21) $315 Arrr, You Ready Girl Scouts? Paddle the lake in search of pirate’s booty and hunt down the illustrious whale of Little Grassy Lake. Grades 4-5 July 25-28 (registration deadline: June 21) $315 Apocalyptic Adventure Climb sandstone bluffs and paddle out to cliff jump as we leave no woman behind in our pursuit of exploration. Grades 6-12 July 25-28 (registration deadline: June 21) $345 Little Grassy Lake Campground – Makanda, IL Expedition River Join us as we paddle down the 11 Point River for 3 nights of sleeping on breathtaking gravel bars. Article continues after sponsor message Grades 6-12 August 4-7 (registration deadline: July 12) $350 2021 Day Camps (grade levels are Fall 2021) Camp Wassatoga - Effingham, IL Camp Wassatoga Olympics for Daisies and Brownies Sponsored by Service Unit 511 – Effingham County Grades 1-3 June 7-8, 9a-3p (registration deadline: May 21) $25 Camp Wassatoga Olympics for Juniors and Cadettes Sponsored by Service Unit 511 – Effingham County Grades 4-8 June 9-11, 9a-3p (registration deadline: May 21) $30 Silver Lake Park – Highland, IL Muggles, Magic and Mayhem Sponsored by Service Unit 110 - Highland Grades 1-12 June 7-11, 6-9p (registration deadline: April 30) $55 Camp Torqua – Edwardsville, IL Adventure Awaits Sponsored by Service Unit 111 - Collinsville Grades 1-5 June 7-11, 9:30a-2:30p (registration deadline: May 3) $79 (older girls working on PA/CIT cost is $25) Mini STEM Camp Grades 1-3 June 17-18, 9a-3p (registration deadline: May 31) $55 STEM Camp IX: Bring on the Sunshine! Grades 4-12 June 21-25, 9a-4p (registration deadline: May 31) $110 American Legion Post 58, Freedom Farms – Freeburg, IL Pioneer Days Sponsored by Service Unit 207- Belleville/Swansea Grades 1-12 June 14-18, 9a-3:30p (registration deadline: May 24) $60 (older girls with PA/CIT cost is $15) Little Grassy Lake Campground & Marina – Makanda, IL In, On, Near the Water! Grades 5-8 June 21-24, 9:30a-2p (registration deadline: May 17) $110 Konarcik Park – Waterloo, IL Mad Scientist Sponsored by Service Unit 211 - Waterloo Grades 1-12 June 21-25, 9a-4p (registration deadline: May 17) $40 (older girls camp aides cost is $0) Girl Scout Little House – Mt. Vernon, IL Camp Happy Holidays Sponsored by Service Unit 30 – Jefferson County Grades 1-5 July 14-16, 4-8p (registration deadline: June 14) $40 ($12 for girls grades 6-8 with prior PA Training and need hours to earn PA pin) Centralia Foundation Park – Centralia, IL Classic Day Camp Sponsored by Service Unit 09 - Centralia Grades 1-12 July 19-23, 9a-12p (registration deadline: July 12) $30 Virtual A Virtual Mystery Day Camp Grades 1-12 July 5-8, 2-3p (registration deadline: June 7) $25 (plus $10 if you would prefer your kit shipped instead of picking up) Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves approximately 9,000 girls and engages 3,500 adult volunteers in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Join Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois today! Adult volunteers and girls in K-12 are welcome. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways, businesses and individual donors throughout the region. 