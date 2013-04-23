Girl Scouts learn about Life-saving skills and Disaster Preparedness during Red Cross training Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Peg Barrow, American Red Cross volunteer, shows Girl Scouts proper CPR techniques during an American Red Cross life-saving and disaster preparedness training on Saturday at Holy Cross Lutheran School in Collinsville. More than 100 Girl Scouts attended the training which not only included CPR, but featured a "tornado house", disaster preparedness training and the Collinsville Fire Department was on hand with a fire truck and ambulance to teach girls about fire safety. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip