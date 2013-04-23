Girl Scouts learn about Life-saving skills and Disaster Preparedness during Red Cross training
Peg Barrow, American Red Cross volunteer, shows Girl Scouts proper CPR techniques during an American Red Cross life-saving and disaster preparedness training on Saturday at Holy Cross Lutheran School in Collinsville. More than 100 Girl Scouts attended the training which not only included CPR, but featured a "tornado house", disaster preparedness training and the Collinsville Fire Department was on hand with a fire truck and ambulance to teach girls about fire safety.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
More like this: