Girl Scout

Peg Barrow, American Red Cross volunteer, shows Girl Scouts proper CPR techniques during an American Red Cross life-saving and disaster preparedness training on Saturday at Holy Cross Lutheran School in Collinsville. More than 100 Girl Scouts attended the training which not only included CPR, but featured a "tornado house", disaster preparedness training and the Collinsville Fire Department was on hand with a fire truck and ambulance to teach girls about fire safety.

