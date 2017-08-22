ALTON - In Girl Scouts, she’s earning badges, gaining new skills, exploring the great outdoors and building a better world alongside her sisters. Every step of the way, she’s learning by doing and she has plenty of opportunities to jump in and make amazing things happen! Girls in grades K-12 and their parents are invited to discover more about Girl Scouting. Adult volunteers and leaders are also needed to assist newly formed girl troops. Volunteer opportunities are diverse, flexible and can be tailored to meet personal availability and interests. To learn more, visit Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois’ website, www.gsofsi.org.

The cost to join Girl Scouts is $25 and financial assistance is available for girls and volunteers who qualify.

Upcoming Registration Events:

Alton

Upper Alton Baptist Church (2726 College Ave)

August 29, 2017 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Contact: Girlscoutserviceunit101@gmail.com

Girls in grades K-12

Wood River

Wood River Masonic Lodge (390 E. Lorena Ave)

August 30 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Contact: Girlscoutserviceunit101@gmail.com

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois actively develop Girl Scout leadership programs for 12,400 girls while engaging 5,000 adult volunteers in more than 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Here in Southern Illinois Girl Scouts support and provide financial assistance to underserved girls, maintain and improve GSSI camps, and much more. Girl Scouting has inspired more than 50 million girls and women since its founding in 1912. Girl Scouting focuses on providing a premier Girl Scout Leadership Experience for girls in the 21st century, while ensuring the traditions and values that have been core to Girl Scouting since its beginning remain strong and relevant.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region. Girl Scouts is a Proud Partner of United Way.

