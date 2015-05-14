GLEN CARBON – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI) held the second of three Property Town Hall meetings Wednesday evening at Camp Wassatoga in Effingham. Approximately 60 girls, volunteers, parents and Board of Directors attended the town hall meeting to share their thoughts on GSSI camps and what they would like to have for girls to have a first-rate camping and outdoor experience. The final Propety Town Hall meeting will be held Thursday evening in Carbondale.

The mission of Girl Scouting states: Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. Girl Scouts is the world's pre-eminent organization dedicated solely to girls - all girls - where, in an accepting and nurturing environment, girls build character and skills for success in the real world. In partnership with committed adults, girls develop qualities that will serve them all their lives - like strong values, social conscience, and conviction about their own potential and self-worth.

Today’s Girl Scouts not only enjoy camping and crafts, but they also explore math and science and learn about diversity, good citizenship, leadership and teamwork. Girl Scouting is the place where girls experience the fun, friendship and power of girls together. Girl Scouting has inspired more than 50 million girls and women since its founding in 1912.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region. Girl Scouts is a Proud Partner of United Way.

For more information, please call Jay Strobel at 618.692.0692 or email at jstrobel@gsofsi.org.

