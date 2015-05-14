Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI) held its first of three Property Town Hall meetings Tuesday evening at Meadow Heights Baptist Church in Collinsville.  Approximately 100 girls, volunteers, parents and Board of Directors attended the town hall meeting to share their thoughts on GSSI camps and what they would like to have for girls to have a first-rate camping and outdoor experience.  Two more town hall meetings will be held Wednesday evening in Effingham and Thursday evening in Carbondale.  Girls and volunteers can still register for upcoming Property Town Hall  meetings by signing up on Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois’ website at www.gsofsi.org

Girl Scout Rowan Dothager from Staunton shares her views on camping and outdoor experiences at Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois’ Property Town Hall meeting held at Meadow Heights Baptist Church in Collinsville on Monday evening. Approximately 100 girls, volunteers, parents and Board of Directors attended the town hall meeting to share their thoughts on GSSI camps and what they would like to have for girls to have a first-rate camping and outdoor experiences.

