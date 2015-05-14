Girl Scouts hold Town Hall Meeting to Discuss Property and Outdoor Experiences Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI) held its first of three Property Town Hall meetings Tuesday evening at Meadow Heights Baptist Church in Collinsville. Approximately 100 girls, volunteers, parents and Board of Directors attended the town hall meeting to share their thoughts on GSSI camps and what they would like to have for girls to have a first-rate camping and outdoor experience. Two more town hall meetings will be held Wednesday evening in Effingham and Thursday evening in Carbondale. Girls and volunteers can still register for upcoming Property Town Hall meetings by signing up on Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois’ website at www.gsofsi.org Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip