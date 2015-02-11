Girl Scouts attend St. Louis Blues game
Girl Scouts from East St. Louis attended a St. Louis Blues hockey game on Tuesday thanks to the generosity of the Blues 14 Fund. The girls are from Bernard Long School and participate in the In School Scouting program. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois appreciates the St. Louis Blues and Blues 14 Fund for their continued support of Girl Scouting and our mission of building girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place.
