Girl Scouts attend St. Louis Blues game Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Girl Scouts from East St. Louis attended a St. Louis Blues hockey game on Tuesday thanks to the generosity of the Blues 14 Fund. The girls are from Bernard Long School and participate in the In School Scouting program. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois appreciates the St. Louis Blues and Blues 14 Fund for their continued support of Girl Scouting and our mission of building girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip