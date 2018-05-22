Girl Scout Troops #333 and #39 donate nearly 1,100 pounds of personal hygiene items to GlenEd Food Pantry Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GLEN CARBON - Girl Scout Troops #333 and #39 in Service Unit 108 in the Glen Carbon/Edwardsville area organized a donation of almost 1,100 pounds of personal hygiene items for the GlenEd Food Pantry. Article continues after sponsor message The girls even mobilized local businesses to serve as collection sites, including Afterwards Books, Traveling Tails and The Cyclery. Girl Scouts in the area have collected personal hygiene products, including soap, toothpaste and toilet paper, as a community service project for more than 15 years. --- --- Print Version Submit a News Tip