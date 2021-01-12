GLEN CARBON- On January 9, Girl Scouts across Southern Illinois kicked off the 2021 Girl Scout Cookie season, carrying on an American tradition that’s endured for more than a century. In spite of the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, girls are adapting their sales methods to share the joy of Girl Scout Cookies through the largest girl-led entrepreneurship program. New initiatives include contact free orders, drive through Cookie Booths and more.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program has long taught girls how to run their very own business. In 2014, Girl Scouts of the USA launched its Digital Cookie platform – a secure online storefront that girls make their own. Now more than ever, Girl Scouts utilize modern marketing techniques to reach their customers using today’s technology. Customers can order Thin Mints and all of their favorite Girl Scout Cookies online and choose to have the treats ship to their homes or be delivered by local Girl Scouts.

Customers who don’t already know a Girl Scout can visit Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois’ website at www.gsofsi.org/findcookies to ship the treats to their door. Donations to area military members are also possible through a council partnership with nonprofit H.E.R.O.E.S. Care. Proceeds from every purchase and donation stay in Southern Illinois to power Girl Scouts’ essential leadership programming.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves approximately 9,000 girls and engages 3,500 adult volunteers in 40 counties in southern Illinois. Join Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois today! Adult volunteers and girls in K-12 are welcome. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways, businesses and individual donors throughout the region.

