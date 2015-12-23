The Riverbender.com Community Center would like to proudly present our annual Gimme-A-Break Week!

Students are welcome to join us beginning Dec. 28 -Dec. 31 for all-day programming.

At just $10 a day or $35 for all 4 days, there isn't a better place for your kids to be while you're working!



In the morning, kids will take part in an arrangement of holiday related activities and games. Camp will begin at 8am and activities will begin at 10am.

Following the morning activity, LUNCH WILL BE PROVIDED and there will be a movie in our movie theatre for the kids to watch. Lunch will begin at 11:45am every day with the movie immediately following.

After lunch and the movie, kids will partake in a week-long activity where they will, with the help of St. Mary's teacher Mr. David Morris, design, construct and play their own Mario World Adventure video game.

We would greatly appreciate if student's would RSVP for our Gimme-A-Break Week!

Please contact our Director of Operations, Meredith Wright, for more information or to register your child today.

P: 618-465-9850 Ext. 212

E: mwright@riverbender.com

