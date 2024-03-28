HARDIN CALHOUN 14, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 1: Calhoun got off to a great start against EAWR, scoring six in the first, and three in the second in going on to a 10-run rule win at Leroy Emerick Field in a 14-1 triumph on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.



Calhoun girls' softball remains perfect on the season with a 4-0 mark.

Lacy Pohlman had three hits and four RBIs for the Warriors, while Audrey Gilman had three hits, Katie Matthews had two hits and two RBIs, and Haylee Armbruster hit a two-run homer.

Gilman struck out six in the circle, while Anabel Eilerman fanned five.

Other Calhoun hits came from Delani Klaas, who had two hits, and Ellerman, Lilly Pelletier, Gabby Hurley, and Layla Longnecker all tallied one hit in the game against the Oilers.

The Oilers were held hitless, but Averi Gilliam had the team's only RBI. Jordan Ealey pitched for EAWR in the game, but had no strikeouts.

Calhoun is now 4-0, while the Oilers go to 1-5.

The Warriors travel to Brown County on Thursday, March 28, 2024, and then to O'Fallon on March 30, 2024, and then host Olympia at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2024, and Monticello at noon. The Warriors conclude Saturday with a 3:30 p.m. game against Williamsville. On Monday, April 1, 2024, the Warriors host Griggsyville-Perry. East Alton-Wood River plays at Freeburg for a 4:30 p.m. game on Thursday, March 28, 2024, and hosts Alton at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, March 29, 2024.

The Oilers play at Gibault Catholic at noon on April 1, 2024, and host arch-rival Roxana at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

