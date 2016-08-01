The new Madison County Junior Miss Mackenzie Garland (far right) graces the stage at Saturday's pageant. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

The beautiful Ann Marie Conley of Highland was one of the emcees of the Madison County Fair Pageant. Fair Pageant Director Diane Tye said Conley and the other emcee Phil McDowell of Staunton did an outstanding job. (Photo by Dan Brannan)HIGHLAND - The Madison County Fair Pageant had  definite flair and style with crowns this year going to Gillespie’s Emily Harszy and East Alton’s Mackenzie Garland taking home top honors.

Harszy, a Lewis and Clark Community College student, was Miss Madison County and Garland was Junior Miss Madison County.

Madison County Fair Pageant Director Diane Tye praised the emcees for the event – Ann Marie Conley of Highland and Phil McDowell of Staunton - for their superb efforts in keeping the afternoon interesting throughout. Conley was a 2010 Miss Madison County.

Tye was pleased with the attendance and said she thought there were a bunch of outstanding girls competing for the titles.

“It is interesting to watch how much the queens develop over the year,” she said. “That is one of the main reasons I do what I do.”

