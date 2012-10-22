Gillespie Receives Final CDAP Payment
Mayor John Hicks, MEDP ED Shari Albrecht, Ageless Fitness Owner TJ Allan.
Mayor John Hicks accepts the final payment of Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity CDAP (Community Development Assistance Program) funds from Macoupin Economic Development Partnership Executive Director Shari Albrecht. This check represents an auxiliary effort from the City of Gillespie and MEDP to obtain funding that allowed for the demolition & relocation of Ageless Fitness. Ageless and other Main Street buildings were damaged in the tornado that came through Gillespie in 2009.