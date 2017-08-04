GILLESPIE - A Gillespie man was charged with sexual conduct with an animal, a Class 4 Felony, following an alleged incident on July 28, 2017.

Matthew D. Allen, 36, of Gillespie, was charged after the Gillespie Police Department received a tip regarding an alleged sexual incident with a German Shepherd. After subsequent investigation, Allen was charged with sexual conduct with an animal. Gillespie Police Chief Jared DePoppe said the dog is currently in protective custody and is doing OK.

"The case is still under investigation," DePoppe said.

Allen was taken to the Macoupin County Jail. DePoppe said he is currently out on bond.

A call to the Macoupin County State's Attorney's Office was not returned at the time of publishing. Story may be updated accordingly if that call is returned.

