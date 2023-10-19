GILLESPIE – Gillespie Health & Rehab Center is hosting its annual “Trunk-or-Treat” on Tuesday, October 31, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The free community event will be held in the parking lot of the skilled nursing facility at 7588 Staunton Rd., in Gillespie, Ill.

Gillespie Health & Rehab Center staff, many in costume, will decorate their cars and fill their trunks with candy for the trick-or-treaters. In addition to candy, free snacks such as cotton candy and popcorn will be available for the visiting children and their families.

“Events such as these are not only fun but are among our ways of giving back to the community we serve,” said Kim Schardan, CEO/administrator of Gillespie Health & Rehab Center. “We look forward to this every year. Seeing local kids in costume is our Halloween treat!"

In addition to wearing costumes, children are encouraged to bring shopping bags, pillowcases, or pumpkin baskets for the goodies. “Many staff members will also be in costume, demonstrating both their holiday spirit and their pleasure in celebrating together with the community,” said Schardan. “In addition to Trunk-or-Treat, we host a large holiday light display in December. We take pride in supporting the region we serve.”

Trunk-or-Treat cars will be creatively decorated for the holiday, and children will be invited to go from trunk to trunk to get their candy. The treats and snacks are donated by Gillespie Health & Rehab Center.

“This is both a fun and a safe way for our local kids to enjoy the holiday,” said Schardan. “It meshes perfectly with our commitment to provide genuine hometown care while serving as a vital partner in the community.”

Please call 217-839-2171 with questions about the Trunk-or-Treat event. Reservations are not required, and the event will be held rain or shine.

About Gillespie Health & Rehab Center

Gillespie Health & Rehab Center is a 100-bed skilled nursing facility in Gillespie, Ill., providing long-term care, short-term care, rehabilitation, occupational therapy, physical therapy, rehab-to-home, speech therapy, hospice care and respite care. The center is currently accepting new admissions for short-term rehabilitation and long-term care. For further information, please contact Beth Cherry at 217-490-8678 or visit the Gillespie Health & Rehab website at www.gillespiehrc.com.

