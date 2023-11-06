GILLESPIE - Dee Dee’s Florals in Gillespie has moved into a historic two-story building along the original Route 66 route, which has given the shop much more room to display its wide selection of floral arrangements, home decor, and more for all occasions.

Dee Dee’s offers fresh flowers, silk flowers, home decor, gift items, sympathy items, greeting cards, and more for birthdays, gravesites, anniversaries, retirement, and any other occasion, according to Owner Greta Morrison. She said the new location is a definite improvement.

“The old location was very cramped. It was a very tiny building, and it was like okay, we’ve got to get a bigger building,” Morrison said. “We’ve climbed all over, on top of each other to get to the cooler, to get to the back rooms to do stuff, and there just wasn’t enough space to display anything or display it nicely.”

After looking at some vacant buildings around town, she found the floral shop’s new home, which wasn’t even on the market yet. A family member knew the buildings’ owners, Morrison reached out, and Dee Dee’s Florals officially moved in on Oct. 10, 2023.

“It’s probably about five times the size,” Morrison said. “It’s a two-story, so we’ve got all the upstairs for storage … I actually have one room designated for a Silk Room so that we can work on those types of arrangements.”

The new location stands at the corner of Macoupin and Chestnut Streets along the original Route 66 route, which ran through Gillespie from 1926 to 1930. At that time, the building housed the Dippold Drug Store, which was a thriving business during those years, according to a historical marker on the side of the building.

Morrison said they’re currently in the process of painting the front awning and completing the signage for the new location. Due to the upcoming weather, she said that may become a project for next spring, but for now, they have a banner in the window and an “open” sign on display.

For more information and updates on Dee Dee’s Florals, visit their Facebook page.

