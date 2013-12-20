At Monday's regular Gillespie City Council meeting, the council unanimously voted to rejoin Macoupin Economic Development Partnership in 2014. MEDP is a public/private partnership organization committed to the creation and retention of jobs in Macoupin County. Gillespie has been a member community since the organization's conception in 2009.

"MEDP and its staff were instrumental to us after the tornado that struck downtown a few years ago and continue to be even now. Their resources and programs are pivotal to the retention of our businesses here in Gillespie. Moving forward we know the future of Gillespie depends on the economic health of not only our community, but the County as a whole that's why we support MEDP," said John Hicks, Mayor of Gillespie.

"We know full well how tough finances are in these economic times. We desperately need community development to continue and therefore need MEDP's work in Gillespie to continue," said Dave Tucker, Gillespie City Alderman.

Municipal and private business investment in MEDP has returned $17,800,000.00 in Grant Funding, $635,000.00 Private Investment, $4,324,500.00 Value of 250 JOBS Created or Retained equaling $22.7 MILLION since its formation.

For more information on MEDP visit www.macoupinpartners.com or call 217-556-8696.

