GILLESPIE - Gillespie Community will host a Community Blood Drive with ImpactLife, the provider of blood components for local hospitals. The blood drive will be from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Monday, May 13 at 900 Broadway, inside Gillespie Methodist Church Gym.

What: Gillespie Community Blood Drive

When: Monday, May 13th, 1:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Where: Gillespie Methodist Church Gym, 900 Broadway, Gillespie, IL

Appointments: To donate, please contact Brenda Lowe at (217) 710-1336 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 60020 to locate the drive. You may also call ImpactLife to schedule at 800-747-5401. Appointments are requested.



Donor Eligibility Criteria: Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo I.D. is required to donate. For questions about eligibility, please call ImpactLife at (800) 747-5401. Donors who last gave blood on or before 3/18/24 are eligible to give at this drive.

About Blood Donation: Blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes about 45 minutes to one hour. Individuals with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may be accepted as eligible donors.

About ImpactLife: ImpactLife is the provider of blood products and services to more than 125 hospitals and Emergency Medical Services in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin. In your area, ImpactLife is the exclusive provider to Carlinville Area Hospital.

All donors will receive an ImpactLife Thank you Voucher for your choice of either an EGift Card-$20 Whole Blood $25 Double Reds-Target, Amazon, Walmart etc., use Bonus Points in online Reward Store or direct a donation to Best Friends Animal Society.

