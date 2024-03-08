SPRINGFIELD - Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is now offering over 130 languages on the office’s website to help ensure that Illinoisans whose primary language is not English can access critical information and resources in their preferred language.

“Language should never serve as a barrier to attaining equal access to essential government services,” Giannoulias said. “Since Day One, I’ve been focused on modernizing the office and by utilizing technology, we’ve made our website fully available to those who understand one of more than 130 of the world’s languages.”

A list of all the of the languages available can be viewed here.

Users can choose any available language to perform any task offered on the website, including renewing a driver’s license or obtaining a vehicle sticker.

Powered by Google Translate, the website enhancements are one part of Giannoulias’ multi-pronged approach to modernizing the office and will ensure accessibility to the increased number of services offered under Giannoulias’ Skip-the-Line and Do-it-Online programs.

Beginning in September of last year, the office’s Skip-the-Line program launched appointment scheduling to shorten lines and wait times at the state’s busiest DMVs and implemented “Senior-Only” walk-in facilities for older Illinoisans who may encounter difficulty while attempting to schedule an appointment. The Do-it-Online program built on the success of the Skip-the-Line program, making more services readily accessible online.

