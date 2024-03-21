SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced today his office is now accepting applications for the second year of his administration’s summer job program.

More than 120 positions are available for college, trade school, and graduate school students or graduating high school students who are enrolled in college or trade school in the fall. Job offerings include working at DMVs or at one of the various departments in the Secretary of State’s office.

“The goal of our summer jobs program is to provide a pathway for young people to explore career opportunities, build their skillsets, earn money, and make connections through a real-world job experience,” Giannoulias said. “This type of hands-on work also helps with future academic and professional success and can translate into long-term benefits for our communities.”

Along with building job skills for students and learning about state government, the program bolsters the office’s customer service efforts during the busy summer months.

Available positions include work in Secretary of State offices in Chicago, surrounding suburbs, Springfield, and downstate facility locations. Pay is $16 per hour for college and trade school students and $25 per hour for specific contractual intern positions for graduate school students.

Interested applicants can apply at www.ilsos.gov/summerjobs and must submit a resume and cover letter explaining their interest in working at the Secretary of State’s office. Applicants may list up to three choices for their preferred work location.

Summer employees can begin their employment as early as May 13.

