SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced his office will host two virtual Technology Procurement Summits within the next month to raise awareness and share information about future opportunities as the office continues its technological transformation.

Since taking office a year ago, Giannoulias has made modernization a top priority, laying out a clear vision for overhauling the Secretary of State’s archaic technology systems with the goal of making the office more customer-centric while providing a more efficient, secure technology solution for the State of Illinois.

As part of this effort, Giannoulias is seeking vendors and partners to provide technological solutions and assist with the implementation of various technological projects.

“We’ve been working hard developing the roadmap to modernize our technology, data, cybersecurity and digital user experience,” Giannoulias said. “Now, we can begin showcasing opportunities for firms to bid on transforming the Secretary of State’s office to help us improve the customer experience and eliminate the ‘Time Tax,’ the amount of time people waste standing in line or waiting for basic government services.”

Since taking office a year ago, the Secretary of State’s office has:

Partnered with McKinsey to assess the office’s IT infrastructure, which revealed an antiquated, outdated system susceptible to threats.

Worked with the Illinois General Assembly to secure funding to begin the transformation process.

Conducted an RFP process to find the right strategic partner to help the office formulate a plan and strategy for implementation.

Selected Boston Consulting Group (BCG) as the partner that will coordinate the transformation of the office.

Made additional programs and services available online so Illinoisans can skip the trip to the DMV.

The Secretary of State’s office intends to release detailed solicitations for each project as the modernization effort progresses in the next several weeks. Interested vendors are encouraged to participate in an informational session detailed below and monitor BidBuy for updates and further details.

These information sessions will help vendors:

Understand Secretary Giannoulias’ vision for the modernization effort.

Discuss potential opportunities and solutions related to the modernization plan.

Learn more about the procurement process.

Modernization Procurement Summit

Option 1: February 1, 2024

Virtual Session: 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Option 2: February 22, 2024

Virtual Session: 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

RSVP below for dial-in details

To register for an information session, please click here to RSVP. Dial-in details will be provided at a future date.

