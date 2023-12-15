SPRINGFIELD - Secretary of State and State Librarian Alexi Giannoulias is awarding more than $1.4 million to qualifying public school districts to the benefit of 2,713 school libraries throughout Illinois.

The grants, awarded once every fiscal year, will support school library services for 1.2 million students enrolled in kindergarten through 12th grade. Resources and services provided through the grant include library books, e-books, audiobooks, periodicals, multilingual materials, technology and programs.

“It’s imperative that all Illinois students have access to necessary resources including reading materials and learning services at our public school libraries,” Giannoulias said. “School libraries serve as places of learning and discovery. These funds will ensure that our libraries are well-equipped to educate and inspire our future generations.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Based on a statutory formula, school districts receive $0.885 per student for their enrollment at each school having a qualified library. Funding for the program originates from the General Reserve Fund and is appropriated for this purpose by the Illinois General Assembly.

“The members of the Association of Illinois School Library Educators (AISLE) are pleased to receive these generous grants from Secretary Giannoulias to expand our libraries with a more robust offering of resources and services,” said West Leyden High School Librarian and President of AISLE Janine Asmus, which provides leadership and support for the development, promotion, and improvement of the school library media profession and programs to promote life-long learning for the students of Illinois.

“This funding will allow library staff to maintain and bolster school library educational offerings, ensuring that all Illinois students have the opportunity to learn and explore their interests,” Amus said. “All of us at AISLE are most appreciative of the continuous support of our Secretary of State and State Librarian, Alexi Giannoulias.”

View a list of the school libraries that received funding here.

More like this: