Alton, Ill. - The Mississippi River Water Trail Association, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Meeting of the Rivers Foundation and their associated partners invite you to experience the Mississippi River first-hand at the Riverlands Paddle Festival in the Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary on Saturday, May 16, 2015. Paddling and other activities will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Come out and try paddling canoes, kayaks, and stand-up paddleboards in the calm backwaters of Ellis Bay in West Alton, Mo. Certified instructors will be available to answer any questions you have about paddling in our area. The cost is only $5/person, which will get you a lifejacket and time to try as many boats as you can! This event is open to all ages and skill levels. Kids 11 years old and older can paddle solo with their parent or guardian permission. Kids 10 years and younger can paddle with an adult in a canoe or tandem kayak.

This event will be held at the Riverlands Way shelter next in West Alton, MO near the Rivers Project Office, 301 Riverlands Way, West Alton, MO 63386. For more information about the Festival or other upcoming water trail events, visit www.greatriverwatertrail.org or contact the National Great Rivers Museum at 618-462-6979.

