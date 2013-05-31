Macoupin Economic Development Partnership's Annual Dinner Fundraiser is Route 66 inspired. The MEDP Annual Dinner will be held Thursday, June 27 at the Gillespie Civic Center located at 115 N. Macoupin St. Jack Schultz, CEO of Agracel and author of Boomtown USA: The 7 ½ Keys to Big Success in Small Towns will be the keynote speaker.

Schultz?s research has been featured in USA Today, BusinessWeek, and Economic Development America, among numerous publications. He has spoken in 300 communities in 44 states. For this event, Schultz will address the topic of Millennial Entrepreneurs (young people under the age of 29) and how to inspire, instruct and assist these young entrepreneurs in your community. The Macoupin Made Young Leader of The Year will then be announced that evening.

Article continues after sponsor message

Tickets are still available till June 13. Table sponsorships are $400 for 8 seats or $50 a person. Advance ticket sales only. Space is limited, so reserve your table today. Tickets can be purchased by contacting Shari Albrecht at 217-556-8696.

More like this: