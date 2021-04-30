SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 protects you, your family and your community. It also gets you free admission to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.

Throughout May and June, anyone who has received at least one shot can obtain a free ticket to the museum at www.PresidentLincoln.Illinois.gov. They will be required to show a vaccination card upon arriving at the museum to use the ticket.

“Vaccination is key to beating this disease, keeping everyone healthy and returning to normal in America,” said Melissa Coultas, acting executive director of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum. “If we can help by offering a little extra incentive, then we’re happy to do so.”

To get a free ticket, simply go to the “Buy Tickets” section of the website and select the day and time you want to visit. Then for the type of ticket, choose the free COVID option. If multiple people qualify for the free option, just put that number in the “quantity” box.

But remember, everyone will need to show their vaccine cards when they arrive at the museum.

Article continues after sponsor message

This new option to visit for free comes just as the museum opens a brand-new exhibit, “The State of Sound: A World of Music from Illinois.” Using audio, video and incredible artifacts, it explores the contributions of music legends like Muddy Waters, Sam Cooke, Miles Davis and John Prine.

Admission to the Lincoln Presidential Museum is normally $15 for adults, $12 for seniors or students and $10 for military personnel. It’s $6 for children 5-15 and free for children under 5 (although Illinois students from kindergarten through college get free admission through the end of May).

The museum’s safety measures during the pandemic include requiring visitors to wear masks, limiting the number of visitors at any one time, frequently disinfecting common areas, including our theaters, and reminding visitors to stay one “Lincoln” – or six feet, four inches – away from other people.

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum uses a combination of rigorous scholarship and high-tech showmanship to immerse visitors in Lincoln’s life and times. The library holds an unparalleled collection of Lincoln books, documents, photographs, artifacts and art, as well as some 12 million items pertaining to all aspects of Illinois history.

You can follow the ALPLM on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

More like this: