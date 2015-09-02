"Get to know m.e." Campaign Launches Scholarship Program Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. BELLEVILLE, ILL., Sept. 2, 2015 The "Get to know m.e." campaign today announced four individual $2,000 scholarships will be awarded to four students, one from each of the host sponsor Universities and Colleges of the "Get to know m.e." campaign: Lindenwood University in Belleville, Ill., McKendree University in Lebanon, Ill., Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in Edwardsville, Ill. and Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville, Ill. Project manager of the campaign, Carol Bartle, says, “This campaign was launched to give something positive back to the community. This is a great opportunity for us to dedicate what resources we have to help improve the educational experience for students in the Metro-East.” All students applying for the “Get to know m.e.” Scholarship must meet all the following non-negotiable conditions: All recipients of this scholarship must be a resident of the Metro-East at the time of application and already enrolled as a full time student (minimum 12 credit hours) in good standing at one of the universities or colleges listed on the application, which can be found at http://www.get2knowthemetroeast.com/projects/scholarships. Student must submit a “Get to know m.e.” application and required essay to the mailing address or website before Nov. 1, 2015 to be eligible for the scholarship. The scholarship will be applied during the academic semester immediately following the application submission and will be awarded for spring semester 2016 only. Students must be deemed in good standing within the University or College guidelines to which they are applying. This scholarship award must be used for the specified semester as indicated on the application. There is no exception, this will be evaluated at time of awarding. This scholarship award may be superseded by any other tuition-only grant or scholarships received by the student. This scholarship award pays tuition, fees and books only. All scholarship materials must be post marked no later than Nov. 1, 2015. Students must intend to complete a degree or certificate at one of the Universities or College listed on his application to receive the “Get to know m.e.” Scholarship award. “It’s exciting to have something positive that we all can feel good about, something that shows just how great of a place the Metro-East is to receive your education,” added Bartle. Article continues after sponsor message Applications for the “Get to know m.e.” scholarship can be found online at http://www.get2knowthemetroeast.com/projects/scholarship. If you have difficulty accessing the application or have questions, please contact info@get2knowthemetroeast.com The "Get to know m.e." campaign was launched to help bring awareness to everyone living in and out of the St. Louis Metro-East area to get to know the outstanding cities and communities east of the Mississippi River, the abundant resources they have to offer, the welcoming people and their way of life. The 2015 “Get to know m.e.” campaign is sponsored by: Ameren Illinois

If you have ideas on how this campaign can help the Metro-East as a whole, either through a community-wide event, public awareness efforts or through a project, we want to hear from you. Visit "Get to know m.e." online at http://www.Get2KnowTheMetroEast.com and leave your ideas for how we can help everyone get to know the Metro-East better.