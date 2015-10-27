EDWARDSVILLE – “Get to know m.e.”, the regional image campaign that celebrates why people love living and working in the Metro-East, announced a photo contest on social media for area residents to take part in to show the many ways they love living in the Metro-East through photographs.

The contest, identified with the hashtag #thisismymetroeast, asks residents to submit photos of themselves with their favorite person, place, thing or activity in the Metro-East alongside a caption about what it is about that special thing that makes it “their” Metro-East.

There will be a first, second and third place winner. Each winner will receive an exciting prize:

First place will be a 42mm Space Gray Aluminum Case Apple Watch Sport with Black Sport Band

Second place will receive a $50 gift card to a local restaurant (winners choice)

Third place will receive a “Get to know m.e.” swag bag

Project manager of the campaign, Carol Bartle, said “This is just another way we can bring the community together, embrace each other and show support for an initiative that makes the Metro-East a strong community.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The photo contest is another project funded by the “Get to know m.e.” campaign, which was launched to help everyone in the Metro-East get to know their community better, embracing the people who live and work here and the many attractions that residents all share and enjoy.

Residents who want to participate in the contest must be living in the Metro-East. They can submit their photos online at http://www.get2knowthemetroeast.com/projects/photo-contest. Submissions will be collected until Nov. 30. There is no age limit for participants. Multiple entries are allowed. Voting for favorite photo will open up on Dec. 1 and will end on Dec. 15, and will be decided on by the general public in a photo gallery at http://www.get2knowthemetroeast.com. The photos with the most votes will win.

The community is invited to help spread the word about the “Get to know m.e.” campaign and the #thisismymetroeast photo contest by following it on Facebook and liking and sharing the information with their friends. Area residents and businesses are encouraged to take photos and submit their entries at http://www.get2knowthemetroeast.com/projects/photo-contest.

If you have ideas on how this campaign can help the Metro-East as a whole, either through a community-wide event, public awareness efforts or through a project, we want to hear from you. Visit “Get to know m.e.” online at http://www.GetToKnowTheMetroEast.com and leave your ideas for how we can help everyone get to know the Metro-East better.