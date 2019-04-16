ROXANA - No one was injured following the rollover of a truck transporting flour in Roxana late Tuesday morning. Roxana Police Chief William Cunningham said the incident occurred around 11:35 Tuesday morning when the driver of a truck hauling flour turned from westbound Route 143 onto an entry ramp for I-255.

He was given a citation for failure to reduce speed following the incident, Cunningham said. None of the flour escaped transport.

Cunningham said only a small amount of motor oil leaked from the incident.

Cunningham said he was unsure from where and to where the truck was traveling at the time of the incident. He said it was the only vehicle involved, however.

